Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) PT Raised to $15.00 at TD Securities

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.