Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.71, approximately 1,255,109 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,845,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 352.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 926,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 721,991 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

