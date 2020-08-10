Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Trading 5.5% Higher

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $42.70, approximately 216,250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 521,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,720,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,898 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

