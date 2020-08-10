Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $29,022,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $8,348,000. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

PINS stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $300,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,470,898 shares of company stock valued at $39,707,147 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

