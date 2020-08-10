Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

