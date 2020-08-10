Raymond James Analysts Give Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) a C$25.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.87.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.70. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.42%.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

