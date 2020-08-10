Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,368 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $345,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Yeti’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

