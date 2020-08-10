Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,879,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $40.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.