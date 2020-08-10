Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000.

PSI stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

