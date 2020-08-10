Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $329,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,286,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after purchasing an additional 101,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,000,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,320 shares of company stock worth $6,733,190. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

