Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $343,000 in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

NASDAQ BTEC opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

