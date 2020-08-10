Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.