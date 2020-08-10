Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,348 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 28.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of FCAU opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

