Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,674 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.