Raymond James Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$27.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.06.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$36.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 82.42%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,594 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.97 per share, with a total value of C$31,832.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,453 shares in the company, valued at C$3,903,196.41. Also, Director James Vance Bertram sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$617,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 769,400 shares in the company, valued at C$16,565,182. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,883 shares of company stock worth $98,801 and sold 68,700 shares worth $1,494,911.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.