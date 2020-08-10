Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Resources Connection worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $400.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.