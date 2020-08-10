SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $311.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,945.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.62. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,609.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,003 shares of company stock worth $65,837,873. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Barclays began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

