Scotiabank Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.79.

TSE INE opened at C$22.37 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.97 and a twelve month high of C$23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.78%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

