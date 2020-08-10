Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $337.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

