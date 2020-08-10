SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,857,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,903,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7,205.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,287 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,130,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,761,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

