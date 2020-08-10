SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 13,037 PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Man Group plc purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $550,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

