SG Americas Securities LLC Has $412,000 Stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.09.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

