SG Americas Securities LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Upland Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.