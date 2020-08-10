SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $433,000 in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $125,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STL. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $72,537. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL opened at $12.25 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

