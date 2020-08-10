SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 839.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,123,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,580,000 after purchasing an additional 920,412 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,468,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 871,166 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,157,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 5,633.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David C. Barney acquired 1,500 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Goodin purchased 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mdu Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

