SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 40,846 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yext by 67.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

NYSE YEXT opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $30,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,611,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,293,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 484,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,548. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

