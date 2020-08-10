Short Interest in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Decreases By 8.7%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 404,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.23. Sunworks has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.53). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 89.19% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunworks stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of Sunworks as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

