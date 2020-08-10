Short Interest in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Declines By 9.0%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 13,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,077 shares of company stock valued at $66,424,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla from $740.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $850.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,328.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $867.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.60 billion, a PE ratio of 756.62, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

