Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Declines By 8.4%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 14,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.98.

TCOM stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

