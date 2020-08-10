Short Interest in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Expands By 5.4%

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.21 per share, with a total value of $102,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,557.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $73.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 56.31%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.