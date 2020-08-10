Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19, approximately 972,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,279,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 134.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sientra by 966.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sientra by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 705,824 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sientra by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sientra by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 87,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

