Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after buying an additional 4,692,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 3,932,133 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,630,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,716,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after buying an additional 3,596,967 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

SIRI opened at $5.98 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

