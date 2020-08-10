SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 232,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 194.9% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

