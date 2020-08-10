State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.80% of Geospace Technologies worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

In other Geospace Technologies news, CEO Walter R. Wheeler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,451.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 9,123 shares of company stock valued at $55,088 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEOS opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

