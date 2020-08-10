State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.83% of Graham worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 601,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 775,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Graham by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

GHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Graham stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,411,000.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Graham had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.