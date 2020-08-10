State Street Corp Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,848 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.90% of Rev Group worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rev Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rev Group stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Rev Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $436.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rev Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REVG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

