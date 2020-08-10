State Street Corp Purchases 134,345 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.31% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5,859.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,723,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,752 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 814.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 653,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 582,421 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 31.5% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 89.2% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,016 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRD opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

