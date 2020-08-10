Strs Ohio Acquires 2,800 Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Secureworks worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Secureworks by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Secureworks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $988.13 million, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.08. Secureworks Corp has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Secureworks’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Secureworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.