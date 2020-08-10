Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 155,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.40% of Harvard Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 151,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Alan I. Edrick bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

HBIO opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

