Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Midland States Bancorp worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,110 shares of company stock worth $212,668 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $68.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

