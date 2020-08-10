Strs Ohio Buys 1,100 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.