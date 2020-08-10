Strs Ohio Buys 1,200 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Columbus McKinnon worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 63.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 187,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 386,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

