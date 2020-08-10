Strs Ohio Buys 742 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Gladstone Land worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 34.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 44.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $351.04 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.48.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

