Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 56,500 U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of U.S. Auto Parts Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 630,022 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $527.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.75. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 199,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,768,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,598.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $111,460 and have sold 1,935,211 shares valued at $16,845,594. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

