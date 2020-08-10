Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 61,700 American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of American Axle & Manufact. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,041,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 49,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at $3,170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 71.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $782.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.65.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

