Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 10.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,196,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 49.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 438,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 170.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter valued at about $4,163,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNK opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 3.29.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

