Strs Ohio Has $472,000 Holdings in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of XBiotech worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBIT stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. XBiotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XBIT. BidaskClub raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.