Strs Ohio Has $477,000 Stake in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Atlantic Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 158.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

In other news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,210.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Cofelice acquired 17,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $32,488.88. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 884,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,364.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,057 shares of company stock valued at $89,047. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

AT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

AT opened at $1.97 on Friday. Atlantic Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 120.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.