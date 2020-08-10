Strs Ohio Has $484,000 Stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of Ryerson worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 213.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYI. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $238.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. Ryerson Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

