Strs Ohio Has $486,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Everi worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Everi by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Everi by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Everi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Everi by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.75. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

